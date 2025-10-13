Plea to complete Veligonda Project

Giddalur: Former Rajya Sabha Member Dr N Tulasireddy and other speakers have urged the state government to expedite the Veligonda Project by allocating Rs 3600 crore this fiscal year to supply irrigation to 4.50 lakh acres and drinking water to 15 lakh people.

Speaking at a programme organised by Jana Vignana Vedika in Giddalur on Sunday, Dr Tulasireddy criticised the 31-year-old project’s neglect and urged its completion within a year to benefit Prakasam, Nellore, and Kadapa districts.

JVV state president and former MLC KS Lakshmana Rao highlighted that Prakasam district remains backward 50 years after its formation, with only 11 per cent of agriculture depending on canals. He said water scarcity and fluoride problems are plaguing residents.

Social analyst T Dhanunjaya Reddy attributed delays to administrative errors, such as reducing the tunnel diametre from 11.34 metres to 7 metres and splitting the construction into phases.

Speakers demanded proper compensation for displaced persons, quality construction standards, and naming the central canal after project visionary KV Subbareddy. Various farmer organisations, retired employees, and community leaders participated.