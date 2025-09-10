Plea to expedite DPR for Machilipatnam–Repalle Rly line

Vijayawada: A key meeting was held in New Delhi, chaired by Lok Sabha Subordinate Legislation Committee Chairman and Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry with Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar and senior officials in attendance. Several important issues concerning Krishna district were taken up for discussion during the meeting.

Highlighting a long-pending demand of the people, MP Balashowry urged the Railway Board to expedite the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and grant necessary permissions for the proposed Machilipatnam–Repalle railway line. He reminded that numerous movements and representations had been made by residents of Krishna district in the past, seeking the sanction of this vital line. The MP explained that the new line would allow trains to run from Kolkata to Chennai via Machilipatnam, bypassing the highly congested Vijayawada Junction. This realignment would reduce the distance by nearly 70 km, ease the traffic burden at Vijayawada, cut down travel time, and significantly bring down freight costs. With Machilipatnam Port nearing completion, he stressed that the railway line would be a lifeline for cost-effective cargo movement.

Balashowry further pointed out that the project forms an integral part of the proposed coastal railway corridor covering Narasapur–Machilipatnam–Repalle–Nizampatnam–Bapatla, which will enhance connectivity and freight movement along Andhra Pradesh’s coastal belt. To address local traffic issues, the MP also proposed construction of railway overbridges (ROBs) and underbridges (RUBs) at Ramavarappadu, Gudavalli, Tenneru, Pedana, Machilipatnam, Medical College, Bandaru Port, and Gudivada gates. Reiterating his demand for a dedicated daily train between Machilipatnam and Tirupati, MP Balashowry explained that the current practice of merging coaches at Gudivada is highly inconvenient, especially for women, elderly passengers, and devotees traveling with luggage. He appealed for a direct service to Tirupati to benefit thousands of devotees from Krishna district.

Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar assured the MP that all the concerns raised would be reviewed positively and necessary steps would be initiatedsoon.