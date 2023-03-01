Plea to pay taxes at GMC cash counters

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri said that GMC cash counters will work from 8 am and 8 pm from Wednesday onwards for the convenience of house owners to pay their property tax, water tax and vacant land tax. Stating that tax collections are important for the development of the city, she urged house owners to pay their taxes within the stipulated time. She informed that cash counters at GMC head office, circle offices, ward secretariats Nos 140, 148 and 106 will work. The Commissioner said that the GMC had already issued demand notices to the house owners to pay tax dues and warned that the GMC will cut tap connections and stop emergency services and take steps to recover the taxes under the Revenue Recovery Act, if the house owners fail to pay the taxes.











