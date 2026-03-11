Plea to prioritise commercial LPG supply to hotels

Amaravati: Hotel and restaurant owners across Andhra Pradesh have urged the government to prioritise commercial LPG supply to the hospitality sector, curb black marketing, and provide financial relief to small establishments as the industry grapples with a severe gas shortage amid prevailing West Asia tensions.

They appealed to Civil Supplies Director Nupur Ajay Kumar to intervene urgently and ensure stable gas supply to protect essential food services and employment in the sector.

They stated that both the Central and State Governments have instructed gas companies to ensure uninterrupted supply to domestic consumers, resulting in significant cuts in commercial LPG availability. Under essential commodities regulations, authorities have also directed gas agencies to prioritise domestic refills over commercial cylinders, further tightening supplies for the hospitality sector.

Hoteliers said the situation has worsened due to a sharp rise in import costs, which has led to a steep increase in commercial cylinder prices, making hotel operations financially unsustainable.

In a representation to officials, the industry outlined key concerns. Commercial LPG supply has reportedly fallen by 40–50 percent, making it extremely difficult to operate kitchens. Gas agencies are also failing to provide timely deliveries.

They further alleged that commercial cylinder prices in the open market have crossed Rs 3,000, with artificial scarcity being created in some places. Cylinders are reportedly being sold at inflated rates in the black market, prompting demands for vigilance inspections and strict enforcement.

The rise in LPG prices has forced hotels to increase the prices of tiffins and meals, placing a burden on common consumers while also affecting business viability.

Hoteliers warned that continued shortages could force closures, putting thousands of workers — including cooks, servers, and cleaning staff — at risk of losing their livelihoods. The industry placed three key demands before the government: recognise the hospitality sector as a priority service and allocate commercial LPG under a quota system; prevent irregularities and illegal practices at gas agencies through strict monitoring; and extend LPG subsidies or tax concessions to support small hotels.