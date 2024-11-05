Plea to reschedule Group-II Main exam

Amaravati: Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leaders G Ramanna, P Krishna, Siva and Gopi met with chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) AR Anuradha at the APPSC office here on Monday and submitted a memorandum to reschedule the date for the Group-II Mains examination.

They recalled in the submission that the notification was issued for the Group II preliminary examinations on December 7, 2023.

As many as four lakh candidates appeared for the exam for the 899 Group-II posts. The results were announced on April 10. The mains should have been conducted on July 28 but was postponed as there was no chairman for the APPSC.

Now, the APPSC announced the date as January 5 to conduct the mains but the time is not sufficient for the rural and poor candidates who are already preparing for police constable and railway jobs.

They should be given at least 90 to 120 days for the preparation of the mains exams. They wondered how the candidates would prepare for the Mains exams since the budget was not introduced in the Assembly.

They appealed to the APPSC chairperson Anuradha to reschedule the Group II Mains examination.