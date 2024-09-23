Plea to solve issues of Amaravati land owners

Guntur: Amaravati JAC president Madala Srinivas said Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana released 90% of the tenancy dues and urged the government to solve legal problems. Addressing media in Guntur on Sunday, he urged the government to do justice to the assigned land owners and solve the UGD, drinking water problems in Amaravati.

He requested the government to take steps to supply drinking water and irrigation water with the modernization of Kondavateetivagu in Amaravati.

He stressed on the need to withdraw Amaravati capital cases in the state High Court and Supreme Court and demanded the revenue officials to changetheir style of functioning.

He urged the government to fix the time limit for developing infrastructure. He said Amaravati JAC will facilitate those who extended cooperation for Amaravati agitation and urged the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to solve the cases booked in the Amaravati agitation. JAC member Kallam Rajasekhar Reddy was also present.