Plea to support YSRCP to continue welfare schemes

Narasaraopet: MLA Namburu Sankara Rao said the welfare schemes introduced by the government benefited almost all the families and urged the voters to extend support to the YSRCP.

He unveiled the pylon and inaugurated development works taken up at a cost of Rs 2.13 crore at Papayapalem village of Bellamkonda mandal in Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency on Sunday.

He inaugurated the additional classrooms constructed at a cost of Rs 92 lakh in the ZPHS, village secretariat building constructed at a cost of Rs 43.60 lakh, building for RBK constructed at a cost of Rs 20.80 lakh, building constructed for YSR Health Clinic and internal roads. Speaking on this occasion, Sankara Rao warned people that if the TDP comes to power in the coming election, welfare schemes will be stopped.

