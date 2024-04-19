  • Menu
Plea to vote for Congress for development

Congress party Santhanuthalapadu Assembly candidate Palapathi Vijesh Raj receiving the B-Form from APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy on Thursday
  • Congress party candidate for Santhanuthalapadu (SC) Assembly constituency, Palaparthi Vijesh Raj receives the B-Form
  • Assures to work like a soldier to bring the glory back to the Congress party

Ongole: TheCongress party candidate for the Santhanuthalapadu (SC) Assembly constituency, Palaparthi Vijesh Raj received the B-Form from the APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijesh Raj thanked Sharmila Reddy, Bapatla DCC president Ganta Anjibabu, Bapatla MP candidate JD Seelam, and his father and former MLA Paparthi David Raju for giving him the opportunity.

He assured to work like a soldier to bring the glory back to the Congress party, and will become a dependable leader in the state with the support and cooperation of the senior leaders.

He requested the public to vote for JD Seelam, himself, and the other candidates of the Congress party in the state. Supporting the Congress party and bringing it back to power at the Centre is nothing but supporting the development, welfare, and justice for the poor, he said.

