Just In
  1. Home
  2. Videos
Videos

Rashmika–Vijay Controversy! What Really Happened?

X
Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's marriage remarks on Koffee with Karan have sparked a major social media controversy!

The Hans India
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The Hans India

Tags

Rashmika MandannaVijay DeverakondaKoffee with Karan ControversyRashmika Vijay Marriage NewsCelebrity Social Media Buzz
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X