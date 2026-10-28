Just In
- PM-KISAN’s 24th instalment to benefit 9.34 crore farmer families; PM Modi to release funds from Gujarat
- CBI withdraws pleas in SC seeking transfer of 2021 Bengal post-poll violence cases
- Google Genie 4 Turns Text Into Interactive Worlds
- Rajnath Singh and Hegseth hail India-US Major Defence Partnership, reiterate joint resolve to eliminate terrorism
- Heavy rain warning for south Bengal as cyclone Arnab disrupts air travel, several flights cancelled
- Jharkhand: Two former Naxal commanders tie knot at Hazaribagh jail
- Kochi Police Commissioner Transferred After Lapses In Fatal Mercedes Crash Involving Judge’s Minor Son
- KIIFB row rocks Kerala Assembly, CM Satheesan attacks former Left govt
Rashmika–Vijay Controversy! What Really Happened?
Font size
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's marriage remarks on Koffee with Karan have sparked a major social media controversy!
Next Story
Bolsonaro backs off Brazil poll challenge after Trump says 'I’m not running Brazil'
PM-KISAN’s 24th instalment to benefit 9.34 crore farmer families; PM Modi to release funds from Gujarat
PM Asks AP CS to Expedite Land Acquisition of Errupalem-Amravati-Namburu Railway Line
Shah Rukh Khan's KING Poster Sparks Debate!
PM Asks AP CS to Expedite Land Acquisition of Errupalem-Amravati-Namburu Railway Line
IMD Warns of Flash Flood Risk in 13 AP Districts
El Niño Threat: Telangana CM Orders Treated Water Use to Conserve Drinking Water
Congress To Roll Out 200 Buses for ‘Chalo Delhi’ November 1 Rally at Delhi
Congress Suffers Major Setback: Ballot Papers Fail to Save It from ‘Vote Chori’ Rout
CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to take steps to avoid water scarcity