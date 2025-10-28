PM assures full support to state

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and sized up the situation in Andhra Pradesh, where Cyclone Montha has begun making landfall on the state’s coast.

Weather authorities said, “the cyclone is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada during the evening or night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm.”

The Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the measures being taken. Modi assured the Chief Minister of full assistance from the Centre. Naidu has since nominated IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh to coordinate with the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier, the Chief Minister conducted a high-level review at the Real-Time Governance State Centre (RTGS) in the Secretariat, directing officials to issue hourly cyclone bulletins from Tuesday morning and ensure uninterrupted communication with the public. He stressed that real-time information must reach every village, with the government’s objective being “zero casualties and zero injuries”.

Naidu instructed that satellite phones and additional mobile towers be deployed to maintain communication lines. He said 3,211 generators are being positioned to power 2,707 vulnerable village and ward secretariats across 110 mandals. “There should be no breakdown in the information or power network anywhere,” he told officials, adding that those living in coastal habitations must be shifted immediately to cyclone shelters and provided with essential supplies, including 25 kg of rice per family.

The weather authorities have warned of heavy to very heavy rains across Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, NTR, Palnadu, and West Godavari districts. All fishermen have returned safely to shore. Schools in villages that could be affected have declared holidays.

Naidu directed administration at the district level to identify areas most likely to receive intense rainfall and deploy rescue forces accordingly. Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and Fire Services have been placed on high alert. The Panchayat Raj, Roads & Buildings, and Electricity Departments have been instructed to keep materials, heavy machinery, and repair teams ready for immediate road clearance and power restoration.

The Chief Minister emphasised that special attention should be paid to sanitation and public health after the cyclone passes to prevent disease outbreaks. The Chief Minister directed health officials to ensure uninterrupted 108 and 104 emergency services, particularly for pregnant women and lactating mothers, and to stock anti-snake venom and anti-rabies vaccines in all primary health centres.

Naidu called for preventive steps to protect crops and livestock, including the use of tarpaulins in open areas. Officials said 851 JCBs and 757 power saws have been deployed in zones vulnerable to Cyclone Montha. The Chief Minister ordered mapping of their locations and post-cyclone audits of their usage. He directed that all stormwater drains be cleared to prevent flooding. “Every department must act in coordination. Lessons from previous cyclones like Hudhud and Titli should guide preparedness this time,” Naidu told officials, warning that action would be taken against those negligent in their duties.

Ministers Nara Lokesh and Vangalapudi Anita, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and senior officials from multiple departments participated.