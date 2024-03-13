PM inaugurates Jan Aushadi Kendra at Tirupati station

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Tirupati–Kollam bi-weekly express train virtually on Tuesday.

He also inaugurated Jan Aushadi Kendra in Tirupati. Local railway officials along with MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, station director K Satyanarayana and others took part in the programme at Tirupati railway station.

As part of various inaugurations, flagging off trains and laying the foundations stones for new railway projects, PM Narendra Modi has inaugurated a Jan Aushadi Kendra at Tirupati railway station. It was in the pursuit to enhance wellness and welfare of passengers visiting railway stations, these Kendras are being set up in circulating areas and concourses of stations. This is the only such Kendra in the entire AP and will be operated by a licensee. The idea is to make available quality medicines at affordable prices.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the biweekly express train from Tirupati to Kollam. Enroute, it will have stoppages at Chittoor, Katpadi junction, Jolarpettai junction, Salem junction, Erode junction, Tiruppur, Coimbatore junction, Palakkad junction, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Changanasseri, Mavelikara and Kayamkulam junction.

Chairman of Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust Dr PC Rayalu, BJP leaders Samanchi Srinivas, Dr D Sreehari Rao, Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Penubala Chandrasekhar, P Murali, Prabhakar Naidu and others were present at the PM’s virtual meeting.