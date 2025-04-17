Live
- B’luru molestation case: Accused hid for 10 days with help from home guard girlfriend
- Gemini Live’s Screen and Camera Sharing Now Free for All Android Users
- India to grow by 6.5 pc in 2025 amid global slump: UN report
- Tension at Former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy's house
- Grand Alliance's meeting in Patna today; Tejashwi's leadership may be finalised
- IPL 2025: Du Plessis needs to be checked by physios for availability against GT, says Axar
- Rahul Gandhi on two-day US visit from April 21
- Kurnool to lead in literacy: DRO
- Abhishek Nayar, T. Dilip, Soham Desai likely to be removed from India men’s support staff: Sources
- Govt unveils ‘Mana Mitra’ on WhatsApp
PM Modi Amaravati tour schedule finalised , to visit on May 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the capital works of Amaravati on May 2 at 4 PM.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the capital works of Amaravati on May 2 at 4 PM. The public meeting will take place behind the Secretariat, as per arrangements made by the state government.
In anticipation of a large turnout, the government has organised activities to engage attendees from the joint districts of Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam, and West Godavari. A ministerial committee has been established to oversee the preparations, while the Special Protection Group (SPG) will ensure security for the event.
Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and Tour Nodal Officer Veerapandian have instructed officials to make extensive arrangements, expecting an attendance of up to 500,000 people. To facilitate this, nine roads have been designated for access by the public, dignitaries, and assembly members, with a focus on maintaining smooth vehicular traffic throughout the day.