PM Modi announces ex-gratia to Alluri bus accident victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his profound sadness over the loss of life in the bus accident in Alluri Sitaramaraju district where bus plunges into a valley. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims' families during this exceedingly difficult time and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi announced an immediate ex-gratia payment of Rs. 200,000 to the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured, sourced from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

He has also urged the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure the injured receive high-quality medical treatment.