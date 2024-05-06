Live
PM Modi assures development of AP in double engine govt, asks people to support
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a crowd at an election campaign meeting in East Godavari district Rajamahendravaram, where he emphasized the need for a double engine government in Andhra Pradesh for development. Modi began his speech by paying homage to Mother Godavari and acknowledging the historical significance of the region as the birthplace of Adikavi Nannayya.
He criticized the current YSRCP government, accusing them of corruption and neglecting development. Modi expressed confidence in the NDA alliance's ability to come to power both in the country and the state. He highlighted the need for central projects to be implemented promptly and criticized the state government for delaying them.
Modi also attacked the Congress party, blaming them for past failures and corruption. Modi pledged support for the development of Andhra Pradesh, promising to prioritise crucial infrastructure projects like the Visakha-Chennai corridor and the Chennai-Kolkata highway.
The Prime Minister urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to vote for the NDA alliance candidates in the upcoming elections for a brighter future for the state. Modi assured that the alliance had his guarantee, Chandrababu Naidu's leadership, and Pawan Kalyan's faith in driving progress and prosperity in Andhra Pradesh.