Paddy purchase through PACS arranged

Wanaparthy : In a welcome develop farmers at the agricultural market in Pebbair Mandal Centre here heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday after receiving purchase orders for the paddy.

It may be recalled that The Hans India published the report, ‘Vexed farmers brace up to besiege govt offices’ on May 18. In light of this development, the Market District Officer Swaranjit Singh visited the farmers on Saturday and addressed their concerns.

He arranged for the tarpaulins to support them in their tough time; due to unexpected rain, the paddy spread out to dry in the agricultural market got wet, leaving the farmers in a difficult situation.



In addition, Singh arranged for the purchase of the paddy through the PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Society) market. However, since they had not received the purchase order copy, the purchase could not take place.



Upon learning this, Singh ensured that the PACS received the purchase order copy. Consequently, the farmers expressed their happiness.

