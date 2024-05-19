First Look of Rajput queen Hadi Rani’s wax statue unveiled at Jaipur Museum

First look of the wax statue of Rajput queen Hadi Rani, who beheaded herself to motivate her husband to fight the war against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, was unveiled at a museum in Jaipur on Saturday.

The wax statue of the queen was unveiled as a mark of respect to her onInternational Museum Day.

In Rajasthan, the land of heroes, even the Rajput women (Chhatranis) sacrificed themselves for the nation. One such braveheart was Sahal Kanwar -- the queen of Hadi.

“Hadi Rani, at the tender age of 16, beheaded herself for the sake of the nation. This is a very inspiring, immortal story of courage and sacrifice which still resonates in this land,” Anup Shrivastav, Founder Director of Jaipur Wax Museum, said.

Her statue will soon be installed with a special show, Anup said. “I was personally moved by this true story and we decided that the coming generation must know about this immortal story of renunciation and sacrifice,” Anup added.

“The wax statue of Hadi Rani and the sets of the show are ready. Recording of dialogues, voiceovers and music is being done in Mumbai. Soon tourists will be able to see this heart-wrenching story in a special light and sound show,” he said.

Anup said, “We install statues of real-life heroes in the museum so that the young generation knows about them and gets inspired by them.”