Expedite grain procurement says Additional Collector K Sitarama Rao

Nagarkurnool : “Paddy with 17 % moisture content should be purchased immediately and transported to the mills by trucks,” said District Revenue Additional Collector K Sitarama Rao.

On Saturday, he visited several purchase centres in Kollapur, Machinenipalli and Pentlavelli during which he interacted with farmers and suggested that they collect the paddy at the purchase centers without any difficulties.

Speaking on this occasion, he assured everyone on provision of facilities at the purchase centres keeping in mind the rains. “Tarpaulins should be kept ready and the farmers should be instructed to bring the paddy completely dried to the purchase centres,” he said. Rao ordered to take steps to ensure that the purchased grain reaches the mills immediately. “We will give necessary tarpaulins to the farmers so that the grain does not get wet. We will provide gunny bags by contacting the authorities from time to time so that there is no shortage of gunny bags,” he said.



“Farmers should predict the weather conditions and bring the grain to the centers,” he said.

