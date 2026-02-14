PM Modi inaugurates Seva Tirth in Delhi, AP CM Naidu extends congratulations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially inaugurated the newly constructed Seva Tirth (Prime Minister's Office) and Central Secretariat (Kartavya Bhavan) buildings in Delhi. On the inaugural day, he also launched a new welfare initiative, PM-Rahat, aimed at providing immediate medical assistance to road accident victims.

During the event, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to extend his congratulations to the Prime Minister and the central government. He praised the significance of Seva Tirth as a milestone in India's administrative evolution, marking a decisive move away from colonial legacy.

CM Naidu highlighted that, in line with the vision of a developed India by 2047, Seva Tirth will contribute to building a modern and efficient administrative system. He also emphasised the importance of voluntary organisations alongside government schemes for the overall development of the country.