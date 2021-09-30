PM Modi reviews progress of Health ID scheme in AP

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi through videoconference on Wednesday reviewed the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission programme aimed at providing Digital Health IDs to all citizens. The Digital IDs would contain the details of health records of the people.

The nationwide rollout of the Digital Health ID coincides with the National Health Authority (NHA) celebrating the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

The programme which was launched on August 15 has so far created over one lakh unique Health IDs on pilot basis.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Adityanath Das participated in the programme. It is learnt that along with Ayushman Bharat programme, the Chief Secretary also apprised the Prime Minister of other ongoing projects, including that of railways, airports and roads.

Das explained to the PM the details of land acquisition for Kotipallli-Narasapuram rail line. He told the Prime Minister that the State government had speeded up the process of land acquisition.

Special Chief Secretary Praveen Kumar, Principal Secretaries MT Krishnababu, Anil Kumar Singhal, Commissioner of Medical and Health K Bhaskar were present.