PM Modi's brother heaps praises on Jagan Reddy, says CM knows hardships of people

Prime Minister Modi's brother Prahlad Modi praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Prahlad Modi who came to participate in Telakula sangha spiritual meeting held at Dwarakatirumala in West Godavari district has said that CM Jagan is fully aware of the people's problems. He also participated in Sagittarius ceremonies and devotional rituals where the federation representatives of Telugu states felicitated him.

Speaking at a gathering, Prahlad said that there are more than 14 lakhs of Devatlakalu, Gandlu and Telukulu in the state. All these social groups in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka stand on the same. He said that soon the problems of those communities would be brought to the CM Jagan Reddy's attention.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing his part to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya," Prahlad said. He asserted that the children of today's generation be taught good practices right from childhood so that society would remain in peace and harmony.