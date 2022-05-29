PM Narendra Modi to interact with sops beneficiaries on May 31

Rayachoti(Annamayya district): The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with the beneficiaries of Central government schemes in a virtual mode to be held on the occassion of Azadhi Ka Amruth Mahotsav on May 31.

The programme will be proposed to be held at Abhi Convention Hall in Rayachoti town. This is the first time such an innovative programme being organised at state level after the formation of Annamayya district.

Agriculture Minister and district in-charge Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy, several state and central ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs will be participating in the event.

In view of VIPs, participating in the event fibernet, BSNL net connections will be set up and arrangements are being made for dignitaries.

According to Collector P S Girisha, Prime Minister Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of the Central government sponsored schemes in the district.

