PM shocked over Ankapalli pharma blast incident. Announces Rs 2 Lakh ex gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep shock over the tragic reactor blast at Ankapalli pharma company in which about 17 people lost their lives.

In a message on X handle Modi said. " Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle, Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

