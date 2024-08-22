PM shocked over Ankapalli pharma blast incident. Announces Rs 2 Lakh ex gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep shock over the tragic reactor blast at Ankapalli pharma company in which about 17 people lost their lives.

Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalle. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs.… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 21, 2024

