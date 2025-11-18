PM SHRI MK Baig School students impress Food Commission chairman

Vijayawada: In a surprise inspection on Monday at PM SHRI MK Baig Municipal Corporation High School at Ajit Singh Nagar here, Andhra Pradesh Food Commission chairman Ch Vijaya Sai Pratap Reddy evaluated the quality of the midday meals provided to students.

The inspection focused on various aspects such as the storage conditions of essential ingredients, including rice, chikkies, eggs, and jaggery. Reddy expressed satisfaction with the overall meal programme, noting the commitment to quality and hygiene.

During the visit, Pratap Reddy interacted with students and enquired about the facilities provided by the government. The students, in turn, impressed the Chairman by explaining, in English, their understanding of eye defects such as myopia and hypermetropia, along with the role of corrective lenses in preventing them.

NTR District Education Officer UV Subbarao, Mandal Education Officer Banavath Venkateswarlu, School Headmaster Mainam Hussain, and others were present.