PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stones for key projects in Waltair

Visakhapatnam: In a significant achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several key railway projects of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway on October 16.

With a focus to enhance railway operations and encourage economic growth, the foundation stone will be laid for the fourth railway line between Kothavalasa and Vizianagaram, alongside a robust rail flyover between Pendurthi and North Simhachalam.

These multiple projects worth Rs.13,430 crore will be inaugurated from Kurnool. Once the projects get completed, they are expected to enhance operational efficiency, reduce congestion, and bring far-reaching benefits to passengers and freight services.

At the same time, two crucial double-line projects will be dedicated to the nation. They include doubling of railway lines between Kothavalasa–Boddavara and Shimiliguda–Gorapur sections.

The completion of these sections marks a significant milestone in creating faster, safer and more reliable rail transport, fostering sustained growth and socio-economic progress in the region.

The newly launched and ensuing projects exemplify Indian Railways’ vision of enhancing network capacity, improving passenger amenities and fostering connectivity that reaches every corner of the nation.