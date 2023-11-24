PM to visit Tirumala on November 26

Live
Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tirumala on November 26. The Prime Minister will land at Tirupati airport by Airforce aircraft on 26th evening and from there reach Tirumala by road. The PM will make night halt at Tirumala and offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara on 27th morning. Later the PM will leave for Hyderabad from Tirupati airport.
Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy conducted a review meeting with officials on PM visit for necessary arrangements.
