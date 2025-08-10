PNB mega OTS programme on August 14

Vijayawada: Punjab National Bank, Vijayawada Circle, will be conducting a Mega OTS (One Time Settlement) programme for default borrowers to settle their NPA loan accounts on August 14 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the Vijayawada Circle Office, Punjab National Bank, 1st Floor, Kavuri Towers, Kamayya Thopu, Kanuru as well as at all branch officers under the Vijayawada Circle.

Kumar Sailendra (General Manager, Head Office) will participate as the chief guest in this programme.

PNB Circle Head, Pankaj Kumar on Saturday stated that NPA default borrowers should take advantage of this excellent opportunity to participate in the Mega OTS and settle their loan accounts.