POCSO case accused kills self at Piler sub-jail

The relatives of Rajesh Nayak staging dharna at sub-jail in Piler on Friday; Rajesh Nayak (file photo)
Highlights

An accused in a POCSO case Rajesh Nayak,32, committed suicide by hanging himself to a fan at sub-jail in Piler on Friday.

Piler (Annamayya District): An accused in a POCSO case Rajesh Nayak,32, committed suicide by hanging himself to a fan at sub-jail in Piler on Friday. According to SI Thippeswamy, Rajesh Nayak hailed from Mudupula Vemulavari Palli under Piler mandal, was arrested on the charges of impregnating a minor girl in the village and booked under POCSO Act. He was sent to judicial remand on March 25 and lodged in Piler sub-jail. In the early hours on Friday, other inmates found Nayak's body hanging to a fan and alerted the jail staff.

The sub-jail officials immediately shifted him to Piler government hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Piler police registered a case and sent the body for postmortem. Meanwhile, the relatives of deceased staged a dharna at sub-jail demanding justice to the family.

Rayachoti RDO Rangaswamy visited the barrack in sub-jail where Nayak committed suicide and ordered a magisterial enquiry into the issue.

The RDO assured the agitating family members that action would be taken against those responsible for the incident.

