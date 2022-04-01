Podalapalli Samyuktha appointed Junior Civil Judge of High Court

Tirupati: Podalapalli Samyuktha of pilgrim city has been selected as Junior Civil Judge of High Court after scoring good marks in the Junior Civil Judge exams followed by interview. Her father Podalapalli Subramanyam is working as TTD employee. Samyuktha completed her school education in Bharatheeya Vidhya Bhavan and later completed Intermediate at Kedriya Vidyalaya.

As she has an ambition to serve the country as lawyer and had pursued BA BL (honors) in Alliance University School of Law in Bangalore.