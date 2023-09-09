POEM procedure safe for treating Achalasia Cardia: Expert

Vijayawada: Senior Gastroenterologist at Aster Ramesh Hospitals Dr Bathini Rajesh claimed that he successfully performed 100 POEM procedures, making it the first hospital to reach the milestone.

Addressing the media here on Friday, he said that due to various reasons, some individuals may experience difficulty in swallowing food as food gets stuck in the food pipe. One of the causes for this condition is referred to as Achalasia Cardia.

Elaborating on Achalasia Cardia, Dr Rajesh said that food struggles to pass from oesophagus to stomach, leading to a sensation of food getting stuck in the food pipe. Symptoms of Achalasia Cardia include sensation of food or liquids getting stuck in the throat, chest pain, and regurgitation, weight loss and heartburn. He explained that Achalasia Cardia can affect people of all ages, including children and individuals at any stage of life and there is a chance for this disease to occur in one out of one lakh people.

Dr Rajesh referred to the recent advanced endoscopic procedure called Per Oral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) for Achalasia Cardia, which involves passing an endoscope through mouth to correct the condition. Dr Rajesh emphasised that this method is safer and more effective than surgical option.

Aster Ramesh Hospitals Managing Director Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu congratulated Dr Rajesh for this accomplishment. On Saturday, eight Gastroenterologists from across the country will participate in a live workshop conducted by Dr Rajesh to directly demonstrate such medical procedures ensuring that the knowledge is conveyed effectively.

Dr Cherukuri Padmaja, Anaesthesiologist, was also present.