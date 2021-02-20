Pogathota beautification works to start from April 15: Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Water Resources Minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav assured the people that the government will complete beautification works of Pogathota area by January next. He visited Brindavanam, Pogathota, Nartaki Centre areas on Saturday and interacted with the local people on their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said he would discuss with the local medical professionals, residential association members and start works from April 15.

He said the officials would initially remove encroachments and make the city a model with planned traffic management and developing infrastructure to provide hassle-free services.

Anil Kumar said that they would take measures for parking places in all areas for avoiding unauthorised parking in the city areas and cut back the island areas for more space on roads.

He said they were starting waste management programme from June by segregation of wet and dry waste being collected from the households. He informed that they would enhance the rating of civic body in all aspects in the coming years.

He said the Opposition leaders were making comments against the ruling party who failed to bag not more than 14 per cent of seats in the Panchayat polls.

He ridiculed that the former chief minister and Telugu Desam Chief N Chandrababu Naidu failed to get even majority seats in his own constituency Kuppam.