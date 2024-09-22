‘Polam Pilusthondi’ posters released

Nellore : Asserting the government's commitment over improving the living standards of farming community, district Collector O Anand has urged the farmers to utilise 'Polam Pilusthondi', an innovative programme, which is proposed to be launched from September 24 in the district.

On Saturday, the Collector along with district agriculture officer Satyavani and other officials had released posters regarding this programme. Anand said the aim of the government in introducing this programme is to make cultivation profitable and easier, adding that this is a very rare opportunity for farmers as officials of agriculture and its related departments will give valuables advises to them over securing rich yield with low investment and how to overcome different diseases that will affect plants during growing stage.

The Collector informed that as per the government’s directions, this programme will be organised two days per week, on every Tuesday and Wednesday. He disclosed that on these particular days, officials from agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, marketing and technicians will visit the fields in morning hours and study various aspects like status of soil, strength etc. Later, they will conduct awareness programmes to farmers in the same field and will give suggestions about suitable crops they should cultivate.

Officials from horticulture, marketing, sericulture, and others were present.