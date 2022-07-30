Polavaram: Naidu asks Jagan to quit

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): Telugu Desam Party chief and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said the Central government has made it clear that lack of strategy and foresight of the State government is the only reason for the non-completion of Polavaram project. He demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to step down as he was unable to rule the State.

Recalling that Jagan had admitted that he cannot build Polavaram and cannot give compensation, Naidu said that he will complete Polavaram project if 25 YSRCP MPs resign.

On the second day of visit, the TDP chief on Friday addressed flood victims in Gundala, Thotapalli and other villages of Yetapaka mandal. Former MLA Vanthala Rajeswari, party leaders and activists accompanied their chief. He suggested the people to choose leaders after checking their track record. Stating that the governance of the last three years is proof of what happens if thieves are given power, he said public life has become chaotic. Chandrababu assured that they will find a permanent solution to the problem of flooded villages after they return to power.

'A district will be formed with Polavaram as the centre and barriers (Karakatta) will be constructed for the safety of flooded villages.'

He criticised that Jagan, who came to power with false promises of giving Rs 10 lakh to Polavaram flood victims, has drowned the victims in Godavari. He reminded that during their rule they have introduced a system that will give warning about the location where lightning will strike and added that there is no such system to warn about Godavari floods.

He assured of his support to the family of Sridevi, who died by lightning in Thotapalli village.

Naidu noted that setting up district centre at Paderu, which is 380 km away and has no proper road, is proof of Jagan's irresponsibility. He added that Amaravati and Hyderabad are nearer to Polavaram flooded areas than Paderu.

He alleged that the YSRCP government has cheated the people of Amaravati and Polavaram areas, who made sacrifices for the betterment of the State. The farmers of Amaravati, who gave 35,000 acres worth three lakh crores of rupees, expressed grief that they have been on the road for the last 1,000 days, he said.

Jagan's only target is to get out of cases and legalise his illegal assets, Chandrababu said and called on the people of flooded areas to become aware and to take up movements to shake the government.