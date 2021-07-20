Polavaram progress on track: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Polavaram (WG district): Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who inspected the ongoing works on Polavaram project, directed the officials to give top priority to relief and rehabilitation works. He said he would be visiting the R&R colonies next month and wanted that necessary infrastructural facilities were provided by that time.

According to officials, they would complete shifting of displaced families from 48 of the 90 habitations by August. They also informed the Chief Minister that the works on the project were going as per schedule and 42 out of 48 crest gates have been erected and the remaining would be installed soon.

They said cylinders were imported from Germany and the earlier gaps in the upper coffer dam were also filled and explained about the progress of the works in the lower cofferdam.

The Chief Minister said that infrastructure works like construction of roads and social development works should be completed soon. The Chief Minister said there was a possibility of construction of colonies getting delayed if floods occur. If that happens, the works may be affected till November or December as they will have to wait for flood water to recede.

Jagan, who took up an aerial survey of the Polavaram project works, said it can be completed as per schedule provided the Centre clears all the pending bills.

The State Government had so far spent Rs 2,300 crore from its own funds despite financial problems. He asked the party MPs to take up the issue with the Centre and see that the dues were cleared at the earliest.

The officials said Earth-Cum Rock Fill (ECRF) dam area has been damaged by the floods because of gaps in lower coffer dam and designs would be finalised to complete ECRF dam works.

The Chief Minister asked them to complete the linking of two canals, including lining works and tunnel works by June 2022. The officials said excavation works will be completed by December 2021 and the remaining works will be completed later.

He further directed the officials to identify land to distribute to the evacuees who have ROFR (Record of Forest Rights) pattas.