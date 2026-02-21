  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Karnataka
News

BJP will bounce back in state: Pralhad Joshi

  • Created On:  21 Feb 2026 1:18 PM IST
BJP will bounce back in state: Pralhad Joshi
X

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Food, Consumer Affairs, and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Thursday warned political opponents that attempts to suppress the BJP would fail.

He made these remarks during the valedictory session of the BJP State Executive meeting at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Thursday. He said these efforts were made because India became the world’s third-largest economy under the BJP rule. Joshi noted that the BJP is now the world’s largest political party and credited its growth to grassroots workers. He emphasised that every party worker is recognised and respected.

Recalling his political journey, Joshi said his fifth consecutive victory from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency was possible because of the foundation laid by senior leaders and dedicated party workers.

Joshi expressed confidence that the BJP will return to power in Karnataka in the next Assembly elections. He said the Congress party would be defeated and encouraged party workers to pursue the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Tags

Pralhad JoshiBJP State Executive meetingKarnataka politicsparty workers mobilisation2047 developed India vision
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Suspected IED detected in J&K’s Ganderbal district, BDS pressed into service

Suspected IED detected in J&K’s Ganderbal district, BDS pressed into service

National News

More
Share it
X