BJP will bounce back in state: Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Food, Consumer Affairs, and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Thursday warned political opponents that attempts to suppress the BJP would fail.

He made these remarks during the valedictory session of the BJP State Executive meeting at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Thursday. He said these efforts were made because India became the world’s third-largest economy under the BJP rule. Joshi noted that the BJP is now the world’s largest political party and credited its growth to grassroots workers. He emphasised that every party worker is recognised and respected.

Recalling his political journey, Joshi said his fifth consecutive victory from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency was possible because of the foundation laid by senior leaders and dedicated party workers.

Joshi expressed confidence that the BJP will return to power in Karnataka in the next Assembly elections. He said the Congress party would be defeated and encouraged party workers to pursue the vision of a developed India by 2047.