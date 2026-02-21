Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt released from Jail after bail from SC

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt was released from Udaipur Central Jail after being granted bail by the Supreme Court of India on Friday. He had spent nearly two months and 11 days in judicial custody.

After his release, Bhatt visited the Shiva temple within the jail premises to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Speaking to the media, he said he has complete faith in the country’s judicial system and believes that truth ultimately prevails.

Bhatt stated, “I spent two and a half months in Udaipur jail. I was not merely hopeful; I was confident that the law and the truth would prevail. I made a friend inside the jail who told me about the soil of Mewar.”

Describing himself as a devotee of Lord Krishna, Bhatt said, “I am a devotee of Shri Krishna, and I have lived where Shri Krishna was born. Just as Shri Krishna emerged stronger after every challenge, I too am emerging stronger and ready to fight a new battle. The Shri Krishna within me has been reborn.”

Bhatt’s lawyer said that the Supreme Court has referred the matter to mediation. Both parties have been directed to appear before the Supreme Court Mediation Centre on the 27th.

The defence maintains that they have always sought an amicable resolution and will present their proposal during the mediation process.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Dr Ajay Murdia, an IVF specialist based in Udaipur.

The complaint alleges that around Rs 30 crore was taken in the name of investing in film projects, but the agreed work was not carried out.

In December 2025, the Rajasthan Police arrested Bhatt, his wife, and others from Mumbai in connection with the case.

The focus now shifts to the upcoming mediation proceedings and the next hearing in the case.