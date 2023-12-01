  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram Project: Justice sought for people of submerged mandals

Legal Advisor of the Adivasi Mahasabha Suryanarayana speaking at a press conference in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday
x

Legal Advisor of the Adivasi Mahasabha Suryanarayana speaking at a press conference in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday

Highlights

In 2007, the AP High Court ordered that project work should not be undertaken without moving displaced people to resettlement areas

Rajamahendravaram: Adivasi Mahasabha Legal Adviser Inarapurapu Suryanarayana demanded the authorities to declare the Polavaram project submergence area as an atrocity-prone area and prepare a comprehensive report on the Polavaram submergence mandals where SCs and STs are subjected to atrocities. He sought immediate justice for displaced people by implementing the R&R package.

Speaking to media at Rajahmundry Press Club on Thursday, he said that the Central government will hold a meeting in Delhi on December 5 regarding the Polavaram project budget. According to the recommendations of the Justice Punnaiah Commission in 2001, the then government issued GO No 116 on this, he recalled.

He said that the then government declared West Godavari and Khammam districts as the most atrocity-prone districts. Now, 7 mandals from Khammam district are in the Polavaram project flooded area. Similarly, Polavaram Mandal of West Godavari District is also the same.

He alleged that the Land Acquisition officials are violating laws and giving false reports to the courts and criticised them for violating the new Land Acquisition Act, PESA Act, SC and ST Act. Not paying adequate compensation for the acquired land, paying less than the R&R package and not giving compensation to displaced persons under the new Land Acquisition Act are offenses under the SC and ST Act.

In 2007, the AP High Court ordered that the project work should not be undertaken without moving displaced people to the resettlement areas and action should be taken against all those who violate these orders.

He urged the government to provide security to the 3 lakh STs and 60,000 SCs who are under the threat of floods due to illegal works of the Polavaram project.

Adivasi Mahasabha President A Veerabhadra Reddy, Secretary M Bangurubabu, All India Tribal Manch State leader Y Nageswara Rao, SC Nirvasitha sangham leaders Maddipati Satish, M Ratnaraj, Sonia, K Raghupathi, M Posamma and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X