Polavaram project visit of foreign experts concludes

Polavaram: The three-day visit of a team of foreign experts to the Polavaram Project concluded on Wednesday. On Thursday, the experts will hold a meeting in Rajamahendravaram with Polavaram Project Authority Chief Engineer M Ramesh Kumar. On Friday, they will meet the Authority’s CEO in New Delhi.

The foreign experts—Sean Hinchberger, David B Paul, and Gianfranco De Cicco—along with officials from the Central Water Resources Department, including Sarabjit Singh Bakshi, Manish Rathore, Gaurav Tiwari, and Hemant Gautam, and officials from CSMRS—Manish Gupta and Ravi Agarwal—participated in the visit. They were joined by Polavaram Project Authority Member Secretary M Raghuram, Director K Shankar, Chief Engineer M Ramesh Kumar, and NIRM Director Ajay Kumar Naitanil.

Over the three days, the team conducted extensive field-level inspections for about nine hours, covering Gap-1, D-Hill, Gap-2, G-Hill, the upstream and downstream portions of the main dam, the D-wall, the de-watering channel, rockfill and clay stockpiles, and the soil strengthening conditions at Main Dam Gap-1. This was followed by detailed review meetings lasting about 12 hours.