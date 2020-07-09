Police and Government responsible for suicide of Dalit farmer in Nellore: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu criticised that the policemen watched as silent spectators when a poor Dalit farmer Venkataiah ended his life by consuming pesticide at Venkannapalem in Nellore district.

Chandrababu Naidu said the farmer took the extreme step following endless harassment and police highhandedness, on Thursday in a statement. He accused that, "It was learnt that the constables verbally abused and physically assaulted the farmer while he was working on his land".

Due to the unbearable humiliation, the farmer swallowed the pesticide that was supposed to be used for the crop, observed the TDP supremo.

He said that the YSRCP Government's anti-people policies were taking a heavy toll on the people. The Dalit farmer in Nellore District consumed poison owing to harassment of police and revenue officials despite a High Court order prohibiting the Government from taking his land in Survey No. 131, he added.

Condemning the incidents, Chandrababu Naidu said, "It is ghastly to see officials take revenge on a hapless man who went to court against them. They have not only worked against the directives of the High Court but have also violated the human rights of the farmer by resorting to physical violence & verbal abuse."

He slammed the policemen who watched as mute spectators instead of rushing the hapless farmer to the hospital. The TDP would stand in support of Venkataiah and make sure that the erring officials are punished without fail.