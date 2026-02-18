Police arrest three for online betting

Tirupati: District police are intensifying crackdown on online betting activities. Strict actions continue against such illegal operations, with legal measures inevitable for those involved.

District SP L Subba Rayudu already issued clear directives regarding online betting.

In this connection, east police arrested three individuals operating an online casino and cricket betting racket near Padmavati Park here on Tuesday, and seized Rs. 7,48,000 in cash, one laptop, four mobile phones, and four Paytm QR code boxes.

Following SP’s orders, under the supervision of DSP M Bhaktavatsalam, East Police Station CI K Srinivasulu, SIs O Ramaswamy, G Prasad, and the crime team conducted special raids leading to the arrests.

Probe revealed that the accused used apps like YES.WIN.EXCHANGE and KING EXCHANGE to lure innocent people into casino and cricket betting, illegally earning commissions. They operated since last year, causing lakhs in losses to many victims. Searches on for other absconding accused.

East DSP Bhakthavatsalam warn that online betting endangers youth futures. Public, especially youth, must follow strict rules issued by the police Avoid investing money in apps or websites under betting or gaming pretexts they are outright scams. Do not trust “easy money” or unidentified betting links received through social media or WhatsApp and never transfer funds to QR codes or personal accounts for betting purposes. Report spotted online betting activities immediately to the nearest police station or cyber crime portal, he added.