Police arrests three-member gang for stealing bikes in Sattenapalli

The police have arrested a three-member gang who had stolen 55 bikes and hid in three places in the Rajupalem forest area of ​​Sattenapalli of Palanadu district. As there were three thieves in the gang, they thought to share the stolen bikes after stealing five more bikes. As per the plan, they prepared a plan to steal the bike.

However, Sattenapalli rural Sub Inspector Balakrishna caught the gang members who appeared suspiciously while conducting inspections. Seeing that the police were checking, the thieves got scared and tried to flee. When the police chased and caught them, they found the theft of bikes. As a result, the Sattenapalli Rural Police arrested the gang of three members and seized 55 two-wheelers.

The police said that these bikes included various types of two-wheelers from Hero Honda Deluxe and the cost of bikes is estimated to be Rs. 23 lakhs. The District SP congratulated the Sattenapalli Rural Police personnel who caught the bike thieves.