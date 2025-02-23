Police burn 3,727 kg ganja

Guntur: Director-general of police Harish Kumar Gupta warned that police will crush ganja smuggling with iron heel. Police officials under his supervision burnt 3,727 kg ganja stocks and 4.22 kg liquid ganja seized in 183 cases in Krishna district at Jindal Urban Waste Management Ltd at Edlapadu mandal on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government has taken steps to check ganja smuggling and illegal sale of ganja and recalled that the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) stepped up vigil on the movements of smugglers.

He further said that EAGLE is registering cases against the ganja smugglers and seized their properties. He reminded that the police department is conducting awareness meetings in colleges across the state to create awareness on the drugs. EAGLE IGP R K Ravi Krishna, Eluru range IGP G V G Ashok Kumar, EAGLE SP Nagesh Kumar, Krishna district SP K Gangadhar, Palnadu district SP K Srinivasa Rao were among those who participated.