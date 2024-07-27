Police busts Rs. 2.2 Crore Theft Case in Rajahmahendravaram, seized cash

The Rajahmahendravaram police have cracked a major theft case involving Rs. 2.2 crore belonging to a Bank. The accused, identified as Vasamshetty Ashok Kumar (27), was taken into custody shortly after the incident, which took place on Friday afternoon. The details were disclosed to the media by Superintendent of Police Narsimha Kishore.

Ashok, a temporary employee with a private agency responsible for refilling cash in ATMs, allegedly orchestrated the theft as part of a well-planned scheme. According to SP Kishore, the accused identified the opportune moment when the ATMs would be stocked with cash and executed his plan accordingly.

On the day of the incident, the agency issued a check for Rs. 2,20,50,000 at the HFC branch in Danawaipet. Ashok packed the cash into an iron box and made his escape in a private vehicle. The police investigation revealed that he managed to evade the attention of bank staff and security personnel at the time of the theft.

Upon receiving the theft complaint, authorities quickly mobilized five specialized teams, which led to the rapid resolution of the case within hours. The investigation hinged on solid technical evidence, including the tracking of Ashok's cell phone.

SP Kishore highlighted that the accused had become accustomed to a luxurious lifestyle, prompting him to plot the theft. The police’s prompt action resulted in the seizure of the stolen money.