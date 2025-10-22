Police Commemoration Day observed

Nandyal: The Police Commemoration Day was observed with solemnity and honour at the District Police Office in Bommalasatram, Nandyal, on Tuesday. The event was held under the supervision of District Superintendent of Police Sunil Sheron, and attended by District Collector Raja Kumari, and III Additional District Judge Ammannaraju as chief guests.

The dignitaries received a ceremonial guard of honour led by Parade Commander G Babu, after which AR DSP Srinivas Rao presented details of police personnel who laid down their lives while performing their duties. Addressing the gathering, District Collector Raja Kumari Ginia, lauded the selfless services of the police force and described policing as one of the most demanding professions. She said police officers perform their duties round the clocak without regard for weather or personal comfort, ensuring peace and public safety. She emphasized the need for officers to balance their family responsibilities while maintaining their health, act as role models for youth, and strengthen friendly policing.

The Collector also urged police personnel to adopt advanced technologies to effectively combat cybercrime and ensure prompt grievance redressal for the public.

In his address, Superintendent of Police Sunil Sheoran, said that police personnel constantly discharge their duties with dedication, often staying away from their families under tough conditions.

Recalling the supreme sacrifice of a Hyderabad constable who lost his life in the line of duty recently, the SP said such incidents highlight the courage and commitment inherent in police service.

He also paid homage to the ten CRPF jawans who were martyred on October 21, 1959, while confronting Chinese intruders at Hot Springs in Ladakh—a sacrifice that led to the observance of Police Commemoration Day every year to honour all police personnel who have died in service to the nation.

III Additional District Judge Ammannaraju, in his remarks, said it was a proud occasion to remember and honour police martyrs and their families. He compared the bravery of police officers to that of soldiers guarding national borders, stating that the police safeguard citizens’ lives, property, and dignity, allowing people to live in peace and security. He further observed that the growing influence of social media has increased pressures on police personnel, yet they continue to uphold law and order with commitment and resilience.