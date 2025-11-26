Police commended for managing huge crowd

Tirupati: The sacred Panchami Theertham (Chakrasnanam) at Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Brahmotsavam was conducted smoothly under tight police security and careful planning. Thousands of devotees took the holy dip peacefully without any disturbance. From the holding points to the Pushkarini snan ghats, Tirupati district police made extensive arrangements from the previous night to ensure that devotees faced no trouble.

Special command points were set up around the Pushkarini, ring road, and entry areas. Using the command-and-control communication system, police personnel constantly monitored the situation and guided staff wherever needed. District SP L Subbarayudu, personally inspected various areas around Tiruchanur and supervised all arrangements. His direct coordination helped maintain order, allowing devotees to perform the holy bath and darshan peacefully. Traffic police implemented diversions and clearly marked parking zones, ensuring smooth vehicle movement. Even VIP vehicles were diverted near Shilparamam to avoid inconvenience for common devotees.

Special teams of women police, medical staff, and ambulances were deployed to respond immediately to any emergency.Continuous drone and CCTV surveillance strengthened security around the temple area.

The command control room monitored crowd movement in real time and alerted staff when needed. The SP appreciated the efforts of all officers and personnel including Additional SPs Venkata Rao (Administration), Ravi Manohar Achari (Law & Order), Ramakrishna (Tirumala), Nagabushanam (Crime), Srinivasulu, Kulasekhar, Srinivasulu (AR), as well as DSPs Prasad (Chandragiri), Bhaktavatsalam (Tirupati), and Chandrasekhar (AR). CI Sunil, SI Sainath of Tiruchanur, TTD staff, traffic and command-control teams.