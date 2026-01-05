Police conduct cordon and search ops at TIDCO Housing Colony

Nellore: As part of initiative in protecting law& order in the district, about 120 cops in various disciplines headed by Nellore rural DSP Gattamaneni Srinivasa Rao conducted cordon and Search operations at TIDCO housing Colony located in Allipuram village of nellore rural mandal wee hours of Sunday.

During this operation, police have seized as many as 46 two wheelers, 3 autos, without having proper doucments and inspected 300 houses in the colony.

On the occasion, police enquired the inmates about the whereabouts of old offenders, suspect sheets and, collected finger prints of some persons.

In a press note release here on Sunday, SP Ajitha Vejendla has said that the aim of performing C&S is to identify the old offenders on field, seized the vehicles not having proper documents, and possessing ganja, explosives and narcotics etc.

The SP has appealed the people to inform the police at the nearby police station or dial 100 whenever they notice new persons roaming at their surroundings.