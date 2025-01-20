Live
Police conduct cordon & search
Palnadu District Superintendent of Police Kanchi Srinivasa Rao has issued a warning that he will take strict action against anyone attempting to disturb law and order.
Guntur: Palnadu District Superintendent of Police Kanchi Srinivasa Rao has issued a warning that he will take strict action against anyone attempting to disturb law and order. Police officials under the leadership of Narasaraopet Deputy Superintendent of Police conducted a cordon-and-search operation on Sunday.
During the operation, police searched house-to-house in Varavakatta, checking Aadhaar identity proofs and encouraging local residents to report any suspicious strangers or illegal transportation of ganja and drugs.
Narasaraopet Town Circle Inspector MV Vijay Charan requested the community’s cooperation in maintaining peace and security. Narasaraopet Rural Sub-Inspector Kishore and Sub-Inspector Ashok also took part in the cordon-and-search operation.