Police conduct counselling for rowdy sheeters

Vijayawada: The NTR district police on Sunday conducted a special counselling drive for rowdy sheeters, crime suspects, law and order suspects, and individuals involved in misbehaviour across all police stations under the Police Commissionerate limits. The initiative was taken up following the directions of Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu.

DCPs Krishna Kant Patil and B Lakshmi Narayana, ACPs, station house officers, and Task Force teams organised sessions at various police stations and Task Force offices throughout the day. During the counselling, officials advised the attendees to reform their behaviour and stay away from criminal and anti-social activities.

They emphasised that the police would not tolerate any illegal actions and that stringent measures would be taken against violators. Officers also cautioned individuals against the use and trafficking of marijuana and other intoxicants, urging them to adopt good conduct and avoid harmful habits.

Police said that surveillance would continue on all rowdy sheeters and suspects, and warned that immediate and strict action would be initiated against anyone found involved in quarrels, disturbances, or any form of criminal activity. The officials reiterated that maintaining discipline and lawful behaviour is essential for ensuring peace and safety in society.