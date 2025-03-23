Police conduct youth volleyball tournament

PADERU (ASR district) : Alluri Sitarama Raju district police conducted a mega medical camp and Youth Volleyball Tournament at Pedda Agraharam village, under the jurisdiction of G K Veedhi mandal police station.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with 800 people from 20 villages attending the medical camp. The police department also provided food for all the attendees.

During the event, local residents submitted their grievances to police officials, seeking solutions for issues related to drinking water, schools and roads in their villages.

As part of the youth volleyball tournament, 30 teams participated in the competition. Volleyball kits were distributed to all participating teams.

The T Erragonda village team (Koyyuru mandal) secured the first place and won a cash prize of Rs10,000, while Pamurai village team (Y Ramavaram mandal) came second and received Rs 5,000. The third place was bagged by Musalapalem village team (Y Ramavaram mandal), which won Rs 3,000.

The event was attended by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) K Dheeraj, ASP (Chintapalli) Nav Jyoti Mishra, G K Veedhi CI Vara Prasad and SI K Appala Suri. Under the directions of District SP Amit Bardar, the event was supervised by Rampachodavaram DSP Sai Prashanth, along with Addatigala CI B Narasimhamurthy and Y Ramavaram SI B Ramakrishna.

Volleyball tournaments were also conducted in Palkajedi, Mampa and Y Ramavaram mandal as part of the district-wide initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Rampachodavaram DSP Sai Prashanth said that as per SP Amit Bardar’s orders, the police department is committed to supporting tribal youth in sports. He also urged the youth to stay away from drugs and illegal substances and to be vigilant against cybercrimes.

The event saw the presence of CRPF Assistant Commandant Radha, Koyyuru CI Venkata Ramana, Mampa SI Shankar, Dr Hemant Choudhary, Dr Renuka, and Y Chidapalem sarpanch B Ramesh Babu, among others.