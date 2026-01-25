Police crack 44 property cases in Dec

Visakhapatnam: The city police cracked 44 property offence cases in the month of December, informed City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi. Briefing the media here on Saturday, the City Police Commissioner said that the city police arrested 42 property offenders involved in various crimes registered at different police stations.

About 294.155 grams of gold ornaments, 301.58 grams of silverware, Rs 1.73 lakh cash, a bus, 15 two-wheelers and an auto-rickshaw, among others, worth Rs 56.77 lakh properties were recovered by the police, said the Commissioner of Police.

Shankhabrata Bagchi further mentioned that 77 property offences were reported last month. Apart from the property cases, 336 missing mobiles worth Rs 50.4 lakh were also recovered. He stated that special teams were formed for cracking property offences. The teams used technical methods, investigated the cases from different perspectives.

Further, the Commissioner of Police said that 168 CCTV cameras were installed across the city and 178 crime awareness meetings were held by the crime wing officers to build awareness among the public, caution them to stay alert and guard themselves against potential cybercrimes.

Special patrolling at crime prone areas was conducted with crime teams both in the morning and night, Shankhabrata Bagchi added. Also, for improved surveillance, drone beats have been continued in isolated areas to keep tabs on criminals and illegal activities.