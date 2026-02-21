Police crack a major theft case in four days

Anakapalli: The Anakapalle district police cracked a massive theft case in Munagapaka mandal within four days.

Briefing the media about the case here on Friday, District Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha said the property stolen was recovered.

On February 15, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, Karanam Umavathi of Munagapaka mandal went away, locking her house. After seeing the locked house, some unknown persons looted 17.5 tholas of gold from her residence.

Umavathi approached the police, while the Munagapaka police registered a case based on the complaint of the victim. Special teams were formed under the supervision of Parawada DSP V Vishnu Swarup to nab the accused. Meanwhile, the police arrested the accused at Kokkirapalli junction on February 19.

The accused is identified as Kona Rajesh (23), a resident of Anakapalli Town. The investigation revealed that he is a repeat offender.

Several cases of house breaking and theft have been registered against him in the past at Anakapalli town police station.

About 16.5 tholas (192.3 grams) of gold ornaments were seized from the accused. The market value of them is approximately said to be Rs.30.39 lakh, SP Tuhin Sinha informed.

The SP informed that the recovery percentage in theft cases has increased significantly due to strong measures taken by the district police officers and staff.